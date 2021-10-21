Gabelli Funds LLC Has $2.07 Million Position in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.60% of Village Super Market worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLGEA. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Village Super Market by 20.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Village Super Market during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Village Super Market by 628.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Village Super Market by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Village Super Market by 11.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. 43.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLGEA opened at $22.70 on Thursday. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $26.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.10 and a 200-day moving average of $23.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%.

Village Super Market, Inc engages in the retail sale of food and nonfood products. It operates through the ShopRite and Gourmet Garage brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Sumas and Perry Sumas in 1937 and is headquartered in Springfield, NJ.

