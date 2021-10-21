Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Stock Holdings in GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.41% of GTY Technology worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of GTY Technology by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,521,000 after buying an additional 171,702 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of GTY Technology by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 9,803 shares during the period. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GTY Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,363,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GTY Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GTY Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on GTY Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

GTYH stock opened at $7.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $8.28. The stock has a market cap of $448.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.31 and its 200 day moving average is $6.71.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GTY Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.88% and a negative net margin of 82.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.32 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GTY Technology Holdings Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GTY Technology news, CEO Craig Ross sold 41,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $310,267.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Duffy sold 28,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $204,604.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,470 shares of company stock worth $702,287. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GTY Technology Company Profile

GTY Technology Holdings, Inc is software as a service (“SaaS“) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company operates through six operating subsidiaries: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grants management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government permitting software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.

