Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 21,000 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,976 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $987,354.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 102,070 shares of company stock worth $16,994,846 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MTCH shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.22.

MTCH stock opened at $159.16 on Thursday. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.51 and a twelve month high of $174.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.12. The stock has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.79, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.07 million. Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

