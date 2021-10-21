Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Holdings in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.16% of Intersect ENT worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Intersect ENT by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 24,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Intersect ENT by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Intersect ENT by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Intersect ENT by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intersect ENT by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 265,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XENT opened at $26.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.20. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.68 and a 52-week high of $28.17. The company has a market cap of $900.00 million, a PE ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.63.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.07). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 66.55% and a negative return on equity of 102.23%. The business had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Intersect ENT’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on XENT. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $28.25 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.47.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

