Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Invests $1.16 Million in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,548,000. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 12,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,500,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,241,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,172,000 after buying an additional 215,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TME shares. TheStreet downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $36.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Loop Capital downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.01.

Shares of TME stock opened at $8.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

