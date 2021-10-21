Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 548 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $24.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.22.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.31%.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 23,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

