GATX (NYSE:GATX) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

GATX (NYSE:GATX) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.30-4.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.48. GATX also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.300-$4.500 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on GATX from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded GATX from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $89.97 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Cowen upgraded GATX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded GATX from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.49.

Shares of NYSE GATX traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,594. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.69. GATX has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $106.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.97.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.15 million. GATX had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 8.74%. GATX’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that GATX will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 43.57%.

In other GATX news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $185,114.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,207,658.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

About GATX

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

