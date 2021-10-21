Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis lessened its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 78,617 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Generac were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Generac by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,522,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Generac by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Generac by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total transaction of $2,012,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNRC opened at $458.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of 56.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $202.02 and a one year high of $476.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $427.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $385.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.36 million. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. Research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on GNRC shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.59.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

