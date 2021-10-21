Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target Raised to $520.00 at KeyCorp

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $500.00 to $520.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. started coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $523.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $505.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $449.59.

GNRC opened at $458.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $427.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $385.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of 56.36, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. Generac has a 1-year low of $202.02 and a 1-year high of $476.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.36 million. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. Equities analysts forecast that Generac will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total value of $2,012,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

