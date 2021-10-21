General Electric (NYSE:GE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.53.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on General Electric from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered General Electric from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 760,463,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,984,884,000 after purchasing an additional 78,587,272 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in General Electric by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 60,649,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $796,325,000 after acquiring an additional 31,449,248 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,508,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,194,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,979,000 after buying an additional 7,119,217 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,331,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $266,948,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043,887 shares in the last quarter.

GE stock traded down $2.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.36. 310,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,809,669. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $113.70 billion, a PE ratio of -38.97, a P/E/G ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.07. General Electric has a 1 year low of $56.72 and a 1 year high of $115.32.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.20) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

