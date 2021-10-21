General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 145.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,881 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 95,304 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $9,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 714,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,286,000 after purchasing an additional 174,010 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 221,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,737,000 after purchasing an additional 58,675 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,912 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 16,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,399,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

NYSE GM traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,387,951. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. General Motors has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.98.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on General Motors from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.80.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.