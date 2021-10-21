Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 107,116 Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 785,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,116 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $61,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 21.7% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 9.3% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities cut Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.10.

Shares of TPTX stock opened at $44.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.00. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $141.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

