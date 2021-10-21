Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 19,147 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 787,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 19,147 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $62,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,720,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,545,000 after buying an additional 110,547 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 803,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,187,000 after purchasing an additional 142,318 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 575,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,981,000 after purchasing an additional 32,313 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 1,661.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 511,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,875,000 after purchasing an additional 482,895 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 480,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,321,000 after purchasing an additional 79,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Diodes stock opened at $90.47 on Thursday. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $57.01 and a 1 year high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.66.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. Diodes had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $440.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.80 million. Research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DIOD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.80.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 39,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $3,307,407.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Julie Holland sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $449,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,742 shares of company stock valued at $14,849,164. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Diodes

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

