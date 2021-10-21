Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 51,282 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 653,917 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,282 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $65,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Qualys by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Qualys by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Qualys by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Qualys by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Qualys by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

QLYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Loop Capital cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $623,503.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,258,669.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total value of $84,924.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 453,326 shares of company stock worth $52,331,466 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $114.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 67.95 and a beta of 0.61. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $86.65 and a one year high of $148.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.21.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.98 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

