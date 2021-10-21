Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 98,449 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,696,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 98,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.64% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $66,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 265,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,668,000 after buying an additional 43,499 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 117,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 113,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 38,230 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,906,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 152,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on HOMB shares. Raymond James cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CEO John W. Allison bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $239,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John W. Allison purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $24.73 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.53. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.83 and a fifty-two week high of $29.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.27%.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

