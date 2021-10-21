Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 1,113,981 Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) by 60.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,970,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,113,981 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skillz were worth $64,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SKLZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Skillz by 521.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 17,207 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,588,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,169,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

SKLZ stock opened at $9.19 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 0.08. Skillz Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $46.30.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $89.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.07 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skillz Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 439,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $4,543,716.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,259,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,025,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 792,871 shares of company stock worth $8,579,578 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SKLZ shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skillz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

