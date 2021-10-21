Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,420,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 58,207 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.00% of Colfax worth $65,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Colfax during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 234.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 18.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax during the second quarter worth about $208,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colfax alerts:

In related news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 39,862 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total value of $2,020,604.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell P. Rales acquired 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.90 per share, for a total transaction of $5,737,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 303,084 shares of company stock worth $14,859,663. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colfax stock opened at $50.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.19. Colfax Co. has a 52 week low of $26.45 and a 52 week high of $51.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.85.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $985.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.17 million. Colfax had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 7.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CFX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.

About Colfax

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.