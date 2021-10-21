Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.78. Glacier Bancorp posted earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $190.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.14 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 38.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GBCI. Truist Securities upped their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist upped their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Glacier Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

Shares of GBCI traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.01. 10,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,537. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.17 and its 200-day moving average is $55.48. Glacier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.70 and a 52 week high of $67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.55%.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Chairman Craig A. Langel acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.55 per share, with a total value of $773,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBCI. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 341.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

