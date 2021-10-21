Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to post $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.22. Gladstone Investment posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.83 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 140.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.15. 4,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,324. The stock has a market cap of $503.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.55. Gladstone Investment has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $15.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average of $14.24.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.74%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Gladstone Investment by 100.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Institutional investors own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

See Also: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Investment (GAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.