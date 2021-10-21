Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to post $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.22. Gladstone Investment posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.83 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 140.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.15. 4,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,324. The stock has a market cap of $503.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.55. Gladstone Investment has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $15.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average of $14.24.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.74%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Gladstone Investment by 100.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Institutional investors own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

