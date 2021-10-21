Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.08

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.08 and last traded at $16.03, with a volume of 9499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.98.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.15%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMRE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Global Medical REIT by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,895,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,073,000 after buying an additional 485,120 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the first quarter worth about $125,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 167.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 41,903 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 586,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,688,000 after purchasing an additional 98,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 942,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,357,000 after purchasing an additional 90,261 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

