Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.95-8.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.37. Globe Life also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.85-7.05 EPS.

Shares of GL stock traded down $5.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.27. The stock had a trading volume of 16,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,515. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.54. Globe Life has a 52-week low of $77.71 and a 52-week high of $108.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GL. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globe Life from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.60.

In other news, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $131,463.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 6,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $596,108.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,768.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,350 shares of company stock worth $785,545 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Globe Life stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,374 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.29% of Globe Life worth $28,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

