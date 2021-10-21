Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 8.66%. Globe Life’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share.

Globe Life stock traded down $4.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.53. The stock had a trading volume of 17,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,515. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Globe Life has a 52-week low of $77.71 and a 52-week high of $108.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

GL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

In related news, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $131,463.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $57,973.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,350 shares of company stock valued at $785,545. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Globe Life stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,374 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.29% of Globe Life worth $28,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

