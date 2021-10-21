Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Short Interest Update

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Glucose Health stock opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.99. Glucose Health has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $8.98.

About Glucose Health

Glucose Health, Inc manufactures dietary supplements under the brand GLUCODOWN. The company was founded by Ghislaine St-Hillarie and Roger Corriveau on March 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Bentonville, AR.

