GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its stake in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,907 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in GoHealth were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of GoHealth by 66.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the first quarter valued at $129,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the first quarter valued at $139,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the second quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of GoHealth by 9.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Clinton P. Jones bought 24,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $113,302.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 277,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,764. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nvx Holdings, Inc. bought 174,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $818,190.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 277,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,296,981. Insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

GoHealth stock opened at $6.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average is $8.99. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. GoHealth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $16.37.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $196.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.09 million. GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. Research analysts anticipate that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of GoHealth in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on GoHealth from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James downgraded GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.54.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

