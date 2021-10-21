Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Stock Price Down 4%

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) dropped 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.96 and last traded at $7.02. Approximately 43,480 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,619,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.31.

GOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.10 to $8.10 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.87.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.47.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $194.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.22 million. Research analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after acquiring an additional 454,252 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 816,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after acquiring an additional 371,705 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 10,256.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 717,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after acquiring an additional 710,891 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 690,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 38,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 665,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile (NYSE:GOL)

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

