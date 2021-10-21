Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,708,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,390 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.81% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $384,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,633,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,547,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,703,000 after buying an additional 9,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $229.52 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $155.15 and a 12-month high of $229.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.14.

