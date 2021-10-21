Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 4,418,563 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,393,791 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,418,563 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.41% of Infosys worth $368,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 297,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after buying an additional 71,774 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,320,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,702,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,837,000 after buying an additional 63,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

INFY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

Shares of INFY opened at $24.13 on Thursday. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $24.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.15 and its 200 day moving average is $21.02. The stock has a market cap of $102.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 19.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

