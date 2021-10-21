Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,858,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,007 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $328,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 10,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 57,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period.

Shares of EWJ opened at $69.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.92 and its 200 day moving average is $68.80. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $57.90 and a 12-month high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

