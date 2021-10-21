Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 361,493 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 7.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,263,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 361,493 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $426,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ball by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,529,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,163,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,256 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,607,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,916,000 after purchasing an additional 647,070 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,900,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,775,000 after purchasing an additional 133,209 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,374,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 3,500,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,580,000 after purchasing an additional 241,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Ball news, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $1,580,908.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total value of $100,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,152 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BLL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.85.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $92.58 on Thursday. Ball Co. has a one year low of $77.95 and a one year high of $102.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

