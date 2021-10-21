Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 19,739 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,950,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,739 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.76% of Prudential Financial worth $302,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 16.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 18.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of PRU opened at $114.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.16. The company has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.39 and a twelve month high of $114.06.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.83 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. Analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.05%.

In other Prudential Financial news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.92.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.