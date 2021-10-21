Gores Guggenheim (NASDAQ:GGPI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 153,859 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,337,490 shares.The stock last traded at $10.02 and had previously closed at $10.05.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Gores Guggenheim during the second quarter worth $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Guggenheim during the second quarter worth $118,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Guggenheim during the second quarter worth $143,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Guggenheim during the second quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Guggenheim during the second quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

