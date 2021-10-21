Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Given New C$1.25 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.10 to C$1.25 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of TSE:GTE opened at C$1.06 on Wednesday. Gran Tierra Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.25 and a 52 week high of C$1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$389.01 million and a P/E ratio of -1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 375.70.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$118.72 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Gran Tierra Energy will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

