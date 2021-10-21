Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Great Southern Bancorp stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.57. The company had a trading volume of 393 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,931. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.78 and a 52 week high of $60.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.15 and a 200-day moving average of $54.61. The firm has a market cap of $768.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Great Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.20%.

In other news, VP John M. Bugh sold 1,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $94,356.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 24.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Great Southern Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 199.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,458 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of Great Southern Bancorp worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

