Green Hygienics (NASDAQ:GRYN) Trading Down 5.1%

Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYN)’s share price traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.24 and last traded at $1.29. 35,845 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 46,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.60.

Green Hygienics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRYN)

Green Hygienics Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation and processing of industrial hemp and manufacturing of pharmaceutical grade bioactive cannabinoids. The company was founded on June 12, 2008 and is headquartered in Poway, CA.

