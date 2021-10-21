Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $140.56

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 140.56 ($1.84) and traded as low as GBX 128.70 ($1.68). Greencore Group shares last traded at GBX 129.50 ($1.69), with a volume of 740,595 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 135.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 140.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £675.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.30.

In other Greencore Group news, insider Patrick F. Coveney sold 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.86), for a total transaction of £1,349,000 ($1,762,477.14).

Greencore Group Company Profile (LON:GNC)

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

