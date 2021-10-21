Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC) Shares Bought by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P lifted its position in Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC) by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 897,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297,503 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in Group Nine Acquisition were worth $8,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. 53.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Group Nine Acquisition stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.70. 420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,746. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77. Group Nine Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $10.48.

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

