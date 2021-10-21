Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $42.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that derives substantially all of its revenue and income from the operation of its bank subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, a Texas state bank with banking offices located in the Texas communities. The company adheres to a community banking philosophy focused on servicing and investing in the communities that comprise its market. The company emphasizes service-oriented, convenient, relationship banking, featuring individualized, quality customer service, extended banking hours and accessible locations. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:GNTY opened at $37.54 on Wednesday. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $41.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.58 and a 200 day moving average of $35.97. The firm has a market cap of $452.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.10 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

In related news, Director James S. Bunch acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.89 per share, for a total transaction of $94,892.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James S. Bunch acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.51 per share, for a total transaction of $73,722.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

