GXChain Reaches Market Capitalization of $50.85 Million (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. GXChain has a market cap of $50.85 million and $13.94 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00001043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000158 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001161 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000303 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000569 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,667,889 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

