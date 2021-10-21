Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Trading Down 3%

Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) were down 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.22 and last traded at $25.22. Approximately 95,419 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,616,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.30.

The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.60. The firm has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 165.39 and a beta of 2.84.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 27.69%.

In other news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $861,924.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $833,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 433.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 76.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

