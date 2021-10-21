Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

HMSNF has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hammerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Hammerson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of Hammerson stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.46. 120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,559. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.50. Hammerson has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.63.

Hammerson Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of shopping centers, retail parks, and offices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. The United Kingdom segment consists of shopping centers, retail parks, and other. The France segment involves in the development activities.

