Harold Matthew Norman Sells 4,792 Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Stock

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 4,792 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $426,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Harold Matthew Norman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 13th, Harold Matthew Norman sold 19,166 shares of DigitalOcean stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $1,710,182.18.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,838 shares of DigitalOcean stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $1,285,941.42.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Harold Matthew Norman sold 25,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $1,373,250.00.

NASDAQ DOCN opened at $90.35 on Thursday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $94.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.90 and a 200-day moving average of $55.43.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $103.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $66.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.10.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCN. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in DigitalOcean by 51.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,406,000 after acquiring an additional 882,112 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,706,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DigitalOcean by 2,882.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 894,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,737,000 after acquiring an additional 864,719 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,062,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,281,000. 30.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

