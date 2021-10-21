Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.29) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HARP. Citigroup raised Harpoon Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Harpoon Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ HARP opened at $6.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.94. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.58 and a 12-month high of $25.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.42% and a negative net margin of 394.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Georgia Erbez purchased 10,300 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $83,430.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 228,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 12,816.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 211,342 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 208.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 8,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

