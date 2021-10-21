Harris Kupperman Purchases 25,000 Shares of Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (CVE:YAK) Stock

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (CVE:YAK) Director Harris Kupperman acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.19 per share, with a total value of C$29,855.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,775,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,090,705.
Mongolia Growth Group stock traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,249. Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.19 and a twelve month high of C$1.45. The firm has a market cap of C$32.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.73.
About Mongolia Growth Group
