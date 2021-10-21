Harvest Volatility Management LLC Acquires 3,689 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,922,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,636,000 after acquiring an additional 7,597,777 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,368,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,723,000 after acquiring an additional 751,051 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,386,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,999,000 after buying an additional 1,458,310 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 27.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,362,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,285,000 after buying an additional 2,473,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 4,951.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,952,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,377,000 after buying an additional 6,814,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group stock opened at $31.19 on Thursday. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $23.61 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.31. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The company’s revenue was up 86.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, CLSA reduced their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.62.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

