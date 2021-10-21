Harvest Volatility Management LLC Purchases 482 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $600.46.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $644.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $603.90 and a 200 day moving average of $573.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $424.03 and a 12-month high of $648.44.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.00, for a total value of $3,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 26,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.34, for a total transaction of $16,211,747.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 44,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,474,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,562 shares of company stock valued at $42,483,487. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

