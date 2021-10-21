Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Hasbro in a report released on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.93 EPS.

HAS has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.45 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist raised their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.33.

HAS opened at $91.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $81.69 and a 1 year high of $104.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In related news, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $1,144,414.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,118 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,289.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $21,258,696.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,459 shares in the company, valued at $35,615,981.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 18.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 48,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after buying an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 15.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 27.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.1% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 41,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

