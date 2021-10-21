Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €67.00 Price Target

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hugo Boss currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €52.81 ($62.13).

Shares of ETR:BOSS opened at €51.88 ($61.04) on Monday. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 1-year high of €54.92 ($64.61). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion and a PE ratio of -1,365.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is €50.57 and its 200-day moving average is €46.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

