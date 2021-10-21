HBK Investments L P Buys New Stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:DNAA)

HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:DNAA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,044,000. HBK Investments L P owned approximately 1.56% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share in the second quarter valued at $2,527,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the second quarter worth about $4,297,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share in the second quarter valued at about $6,066,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share in the second quarter valued at about $4,044,000.

Shares of DNAA traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $9.84. 147,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,954. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $10.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to focus on businesses operating in the biotechnology industry and within the neurology subsector.

