HBK Investments L P Buys Shares of 600,800 DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC)

HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 600,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,870,000. HBK Investments L P owned 0.07% of DHB Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHBC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DHB Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,868,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in DHB Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,849,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in DHB Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,875,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of DHB Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,006,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of DHB Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,413,000.

Shares of DHB Capital stock remained flat at $$9.78 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,471. DHB Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.69.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

