HBK Investments L P Invests $7.45 Million in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit (NASDAQ:THCPU)

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2021

HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit (NASDAQ:THCPU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,448,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth $15,689,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,930,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,703,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit during the second quarter worth about $4,965,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit during the second quarter worth about $3,972,000.

NASDAQ THCPU traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,115. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.87.

